Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Sign up to our newsletter

Editor's comment: Why exam results make me sad

PUBLISHED: 15:39 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 21 August 2019

Students celebrating their exam results day. Picture: ELLIE HOSKINS

Students celebrating their exam results day. Picture: ELLIE HOSKINS

Archant

Results day: two words that strike fear into the heart of any local newspaper journalist.

My days of (in some cases literally) running between schools with a notebook and a camera are probably behind me.

But I recall this: I used to find the day quite depressing not because it made me feel old but paradoxically because of how much excitement and potential all the kids showed, how much deserving self-belief they had - because I feared it was the last time many of them would be made to feel that way.

You may also want to watch:

Some cling on for a few more years to the belief that the world is genuinely interested in them, but on the whole the machine of capitalism is crushing and undiscerning. Those with privileged backgrounds or the most easily examined abilities get most of the best-paid jobs (and even those will be exploited in one way or another); those who don't fit the mould, who need to be given the freedom they were as children to thrive in their own way, too often won't be.

Yet we need people who think differently if we are going to solve the multiple crises we now face as a country and a a planet.

Results day can be a huge relief or a catastrophe. In the latter case, if young people don't perform best in exam settings, or don't learn best in the most conventional, measurable classroom ways, they may not have received grades that reflect their ability.

Teachers do a sterling job of building different methods of learning into lessons, but their hands are tied by the curriculum and (perhaps more so) by the enormous volumes of work they are expected to do, and the relentless culture of assessment to which both students and educators are subjected.

For teenagers, results day is the beginning of the future that everyone's been telling them about for so many years. But that future should see them improving the system, not becoming part of it. A government's education policy is really its policy on change. Judge them by it.

Most Read

Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney man jailed for county lines drug dealing operation in Hertfordshire

Palitey Faye. Picture: Hertfordshire police

Man dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Fire crews at Hackney Central station today. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Singer FKA Twigs helps out at community barbecue for over 50s in London Fields

Singer FKA Twigs offered to help out on the day. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Most Read

Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney man jailed for county lines drug dealing operation in Hertfordshire

Palitey Faye. Picture: Hertfordshire police

Man dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Fire crews at Hackney Central station today. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Singer FKA Twigs helps out at community barbecue for over 50s in London Fields

Singer FKA Twigs offered to help out on the day. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Brave calls pay off for Ross to give Orient early statement win

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Basketball: London Lions add Spaniard Romero to roster

Jorge Romero has agreed to join London Lions for the 2019/20 BBL season (pic London Lions)

Tottenham send youngsters out on loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Anthony Georgiou (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Sokratis praises Arsenal new boy Luiz as defender eyes fruitful partnership

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and Burnley's Chris Wood battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Cricket: Middlesex ‘got into a mess’ says Law

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists