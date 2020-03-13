Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Opinion: Ignore people and keep safe

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 March 2020

How will Steve Allen get his cash during the coronavirus outbreak.

How will Steve Allen get his cash during the coronavirus outbreak.

Steve Allen

While the COVID-19 situation is worrying we shouldn't panic. The panic could be worse than the disease.

As an introvert some of the advice we're being told is really good to hear. We're being told to avoid hugging. Yes please. I have struggled with that for years. People you have met maybe once before greet you with open arms like you are a long lost sibling. I feel like a cat in a Pepé Le Pew cartoon struggling to get out of their arms.

We are also told to avoid leaving the house to go to places with lots of people. That sounds like my ideal weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Some people are also avoiding anyone who has recently come back from Tenerife. I already do but mainly for fear of having to sit through the holiday photos.

Not all of the advice is good for us introverts. I read that we should avoid touching things in public that ill people may have touched. Three hours I was at that pelican crossing by Pembury Circus. I suppose I could have asked someone to help but, you know, I'm an introvert. The advice I read said, 'Do not use your finger to press buttons.' I cannot tell you what I used instead but I can tell you I am now not legally not allowed within 50 yards of that ATM.

I had to change my PIN number to 7899. I couldn't reach the higher up rows.

It's good that we are washing our hands and covering our mouths when we cough. It's nice that we are thinking about not spreading an illness we may have. I only hope that when COVID goes the way of SARS, MERS, bird and swine flu, we still keep up with these basic manners that we never should have forgotten in the first place.

Most Read

Coronavirus: First two cases confirmed in Hackney

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Coronavirus: Four cases of Covid-19 confirmed in City and Hackney

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Most Read

Coronavirus: First two cases confirmed in Hackney

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Coronavirus: Four cases of Covid-19 confirmed in City and Hackney

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Opinion: Ignore people and keep safe

How will Steve Allen get his cash during the coronavirus outbreak.

Boxing: Dubois wins on senior debut at Olympic qualifying event

Great Britain's Caroline Dubois (blue) on her way to defeating Bealus' Ala Staradub (red) during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Coronavirus: Brady calls for ‘null and void’ season

West Ham football club owners David Gold (left) and David Sullivan (right) with vice-chairman Karren Brady pose in front of the Olympic Stadium in London after the Hammers were officially named as the preferred bidder to take over the showpiece 537 million venue ahead of London Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Dubois to start Boxing Road to Tokyo event

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

‘Game Changer’ looks to get more girls involved in sport

England's Rachel Burford (right) and France's Rose Thomas compete during the Old Mutual Wealth Series match at Twickenham Stoop
Drive 24