Opinion: Losing your sense of smell

Another week, another attempt to find a positive spin on the lockdown under which we are living.

New research has linked a loss of sense of smell with the coronavirus. It could also be caused by another virus, so it’s not a definitive test, but we can say that because of coronavirus more people will be unable to smell things for a while.

There are the obvious downsides to anosmia. We’ll miss the scent of freshly cut grass or the enjoyable aroma of a meal being cooked. However, who’s cutting they’re grass these days? Even if they are, you can’t go out to enjoy it.

As for food, you’re only missing the smell of more tinned goods being opened and plopped into a saucepan. The panic buying of a fortnight ago has left us with smaller food options now.

Before you get too sad, think of the benefits of losing your ability to smell.

It means no one would mind being stood downwind of someone vaping. Normally they smell like they have sneezed into an Angel Delight but if we can’t smell them, vapers will look like they’re providing dry ice for a 1980s’ music video.

Public transport would be a treat without smell. If you find yourself crammed into the armpit of a fellow commuter you won’t know if they have just had a shower or had a full day sat near the office radiator in a nylon shirt.

You’d never know which corner of the Overground platform was more frequently used as a toilet. Bliss.

It seems that in a modern, busy city a sense of smell may be holding us back and if we lose it we could find life easier.

It’s just a shame that while coronavirus knocks out your nose you can’t take yourself outside to enjoy it.