Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Opinion: Losing your sense of smell

PUBLISHED: 12:30 11 April 2020

Steve Allen - looking for a positive spin on the lockdown.

Steve Allen - looking for a positive spin on the lockdown.

Steve Allen

Another week, another attempt to find a positive spin on the lockdown under which we are living.

New research has linked a loss of sense of smell with the coronavirus. It could also be caused by another virus, so it’s not a definitive test, but we can say that because of coronavirus more people will be unable to smell things for a while.

There are the obvious downsides to anosmia. We’ll miss the scent of freshly cut grass or the enjoyable aroma of a meal being cooked. However, who’s cutting they’re grass these days? Even if they are, you can’t go out to enjoy it.

As for food, you’re only missing the smell of more tinned goods being opened and plopped into a saucepan. The panic buying of a fortnight ago has left us with smaller food options now.

You may also want to watch:

Before you get too sad, think of the benefits of losing your ability to smell.

It means no one would mind being stood downwind of someone vaping. Normally they smell like they have sneezed into an Angel Delight but if we can’t smell them, vapers will look like they’re providing dry ice for a 1980s’ music video.

Public transport would be a treat without smell. If you find yourself crammed into the armpit of a fellow commuter you won’t know if they have just had a shower or had a full day sat near the office radiator in a nylon shirt.

You’d never know which corner of the Overground platform was more frequently used as a toilet. Bliss.

It seems that in a modern, busy city a sense of smell may be holding us back and if we lose it we could find life easier.

It’s just a shame that while coronavirus knocks out your nose you can’t take yourself outside to enjoy it.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury: Homerton Hospital doctor who warned prime minister over PPE dies after contracting coronavirus

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Golam Rahat Khan/PA

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury: Homerton Hospital doctor who warned prime minister over PPE dies after contracting coronavirus

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Golam Rahat Khan/PA

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 11

England's Lucy Bronze during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Opinion: Losing your sense of smell

Steve Allen - looking for a positive spin on the lockdown.

Gazette letters: Coronavirus - lockdown, Brexit and social distancing

Food bank open at Ringcross Community Centre, Pciture: Nicola Baird

Gazette letters: Coronavirus and outdoor spaces

Resdients are being asked to use parks such as QEOP responsibly during lockdown.

Coronavirus: Still time for Tottenham to ‘do right thing’

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Drive 24