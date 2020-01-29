Gazette letters: Police funding, Cobham PLC and World Cancer Day

The Mayor of London has made funds available to the Met Police. Picture: MPS MPS

Last week, the latest funding announcement from the Home Office left the Met Police significantly short-changed once again, writes Jennette Arnold OBE, London Assembly member for North East (Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over the last few years, the Mayor of London has invested hundreds of millions into the Met to try and plug the gaps left by a decade of Government austerity - the total of which is almost £1 billion.

Efforts taken by City Hall have meant police officer numbers have started to recover, with 31,000 now in place across our capital. Policing operations have also been bolstered by the establishment of a dedicated Violent Crime Taskforce which has been successful in taking some of the most dangerous criminals off our streets.

Alongside implementing tough enforcement measures, such as the GPS tagging of offenders, City Hall is also focussing on tackling the myriad causes of violent crime, with the mayor launching the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) in 2018, as a public health approach model.

Since this time, the VRU has facilitated the investment of millions of pounds into the work of community groups, schools and the health sector to clamp down on youth and domestic violence.

All the talk among those opposing the takeover of Cobham PLC was of course hypocritical nonsense because none of them where prepared to do anything about it, writes Christopher Sills, Dunsmure Road, Stamford Hill.

You may also want to watch:

None of them had the guts including major City institutions to attend the final court meeting in an attempt to stop it. The only people who did were an elderly couple who owned just 150 ordinary shares between them.

Completion is due just hours after this letter is published and until that happens it will be interesting to see whether anyone has the guts to intervene.

World Cancer Day 2020 is fast approaching on February 4, which is a great time to raise funds and vital awareness locally for children and young people with cancer, writes Helen Lam, CLIC Sargent, fundraising and engagement manager, London and Middlesex.

Cancer doesn't care about your education, your plans, your future. It can turn up at any time. That's why CLIC Sargent is here to stop it destroying young lives.

With your support this World Cancer Day, CLIC Sargent, the UK's leading cancer charity for children and young people, can reach more families and help minimise the damage cancer causes to young people. We need volunteers to help collect donations in Stamford Hill and Stratford Morrisons from February 1 - 4, 2020.

Doing bucket collections is fun and rewarding - especially when you do it with friends. Show your support and sign up here: clicsargent.org.uk/WCDVolunteer or call our supporter engagement team who will be happy to help on 0300 330 0803.

You can also make a difference by donating £2 and getting your very own special Band Against Cancer wristband.

They come in three limited edition colours and are available from clicsargent.org.uk or your local Morrisons store and JD Wetherspoon pubs.