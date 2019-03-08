Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Sign up to our newsletter
Opinion

Editor’s comment: Who benefits from outsourcing of Hackney’s housing services?

PUBLISHED: 18:41 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 08 April 2019

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Cllr Sharon Patrick’s report into contractors playing the system to squeeze extra cash out of Hackney Council gives the lie to the notion that outsourcing represents good value for the public.

In its manifesto last year, Hackney Labour pledged to review every service it had farmed out to the private sector with a view to bringing them back in-house.

And it isn’t the only one – Haringey, Islington, Westminster, Barnet and Camden have made moves to take back control (sorry) of their own various functions in the last 12 months, ending partnerships and contracts in some cases dating back years.

In some places, only the odd service is being taken back; elsewhere, entire housing operations (CityWest in Westminster; Partners for Improvement in Islington) will not be renewed.

There are good private firms and bad ones, just like there is both selflessness and corruption within the public sector.

But the myth that efficiency is a natural product of privatisation and outsourcing ignores the fact that companies bidding for public contracts don’t necessarily have any motivation beyond their own bottom line – and that value can be measured in more ways than that.

What is also worth considering is why Hackney outsourced these contracts in the first place.

It may have been ideological: PFI was very much a flagship neoliberal policy in the early part of the century.

Or it may have been a lack of spare cash to spend on the prohibitive outlay of doing a job properly in-house, even when it would easily save money in the long term.

Just like the poorest people relying the most on unscrupulous lenders with ridiculous interest rates, squeezed councils are more likely to get themselves into costly private contracts that ultimately land them further in debt.

Cui bono?

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dalston Lane stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder as victim fights for his life

Dalston Lane. Picture Ken Mears

Probe into Hackney Council’s contractors reveals aggressive pricing, excessive claims and ‘dishonourable’ culture

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney’s Holly Street Estate: The mile-long corridor that was ‘a bit like The Shining’

The Holly Street Estate, Queensbridge Road, 1983. Picture: Alan Denney

Jailed: Bruno Pateco-Te sentenced to 27 years for murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Bruno Pateco-Te

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on whether Everton defeat was down to Gunners poor performance or Toffees playing well

Everton's Andre Gomes (centre) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Most Read

Dalston Lane stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder as victim fights for his life

Dalston Lane. Picture Ken Mears

Probe into Hackney Council’s contractors reveals aggressive pricing, excessive claims and ‘dishonourable’ culture

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney’s Holly Street Estate: The mile-long corridor that was ‘a bit like The Shining’

The Holly Street Estate, Queensbridge Road, 1983. Picture: Alan Denney

Jailed: Bruno Pateco-Te sentenced to 27 years for murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Bruno Pateco-Te

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on whether Everton defeat was down to Gunners poor performance or Toffees playing well

Everton's Andre Gomes (centre) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Anderton: On their day Tottenham can beat anyone

Crystal Palace's Martin Kelly and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Lions bounce back with convincing Newcastle victory

London Lions players huddle together (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Winks hoping Man City will find new Spurs stadium ‘daunting place’

Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists