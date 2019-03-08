Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Sign up to our newsletter

Editor's comment: Still think we don't Pride events?

PUBLISHED: 15:02 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 12 June 2019

Organisers and supporters UK Black Pride on the steps of Hackney Town Hall. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Organisers and supporters UK Black Pride on the steps of Hackney Town Hall. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

polly hancock

Last week I had the honour of opening the Q&A at a town hall community event to launch UK Black Pride in Hackney.

Much of the discussion between mayor Phil Glanville and UK Black Pride's Lady Phyll was about why Pride events are still needed.

While the invited audience was very sympathetic, the feeling was not universal. There were some in the community in the weeks prior who opined that the event was unnecessary or even discriminatory in its own right (including one man who personally rang me to complain about it, as well as the usual army of keyboard warriors).

You may also want to watch:

Hours later, I read about plans to stage a "Straight Pride" rally in Boston. I'm surprised it's taken so long; the "straight white men as victims of identity politics" argument is a perennial favourite in below-the-line comments and in the Facebook posts I moderate for our newspapers. Someone took the time to write me a 600-word letter last year saying he was "surprised and annoyed" to learn in a Ham&High column that I was gay, complaining that "the LGBTQ fraternity [...] won't stop shouting about it".

There will be some pretty close to home who believe Pride is outdated. Not only can we now get married and adopt kids; we even (apparently) have our own operas.

The photograph on page 3 of today's Ham&High should give pause for thought to anyone entertaining those ideas. Melania and Chris were beaten up on a bus in West Hampstead because they are members of the LGBT+ community: their attackers made that clear as they jeered and threatened them.

Through a combination of luck and invisibility, it has never happened to me. But it happens. And the knowledge it could happen to any of us dicates, consciously or not, how visible we make ourselves in public: whether we hold hands; how we dress, talk and walk.

In an ideal world, we would not need Pride. But until we can be in public and forget our vulnerability to physical violence, it is place of relative safety in an unsafe world.

Related articles

Most Read

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

Now a High Court judge tells council to stop publishing its illegal propaganda rag Hackney Today

Copies of Hackney Today at Hackney town hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

We Love Hackney’s judicial review against council’s nightlife licensing rules in Dalston and Shoreditch is pulled after costs ruling

Old Street and Shoreditch High Street shown in a file image of Hackney's nightlife. Picture: Polly Hancock. Picture: Polly Hancock

Third teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington Low Emission Neighbourhood: £500k air quality scheme announced to tackle pollution in and around Church Street

Children and parents from William Patten Primary Schools march down Church Street in April to protest against road closure plans they said would worsen air quality. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

Now a High Court judge tells council to stop publishing its illegal propaganda rag Hackney Today

Copies of Hackney Today at Hackney town hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

We Love Hackney’s judicial review against council’s nightlife licensing rules in Dalston and Shoreditch is pulled after costs ruling

Old Street and Shoreditch High Street shown in a file image of Hackney's nightlife. Picture: Polly Hancock. Picture: Polly Hancock

Third teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington Low Emission Neighbourhood: £500k air quality scheme announced to tackle pollution in and around Church Street

Children and parents from William Patten Primary Schools march down Church Street in April to protest against road closure plans they said would worsen air quality. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Women’s World Cup round-up: Arsenal stars face off and new signing Roord is Dutch hero

Scotland and England players pose for a picture (left to right) Kim Little, Leah Williamson, Jennifer Beattie, Beth Mead and Lisa Evans during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at the Stade de Nice. Picture: John Walton/PA

No Africa Cup of Nations chance for Orient forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne lets fly for Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Vertonghen and Alderweireld shut out Scotland for routine win

Scotland's Ryan Fraser (left) and Belgium's Jan Vertonghen battle for the ball during the Euro 2020 qualifier (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA).

Marsh pens new deal with Tottenham

Tranmere Rovers' Luke McCullough (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's George Marsh battle for the ball (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

TfL proposes left turn ban into Dalston Lane in plans to make Dalston Junction safer

Dalston Junction:Picture Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists