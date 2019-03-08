Gazette letters: Public transport access, Brexit, holes in road and Mare Street signs

City Hall and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan plan to invest an extra £200m to improve step-free access on the Tube network. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

This week marks Disabled Access Day and serves as a reminder of the huge amount of work that still needs to be done to ensure that London is a city truly open to all, writes Jennette Arnold OBE, London Assembly Member for North East Constituency (Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest).

For those with disabilities and mobility issues, navigating London’s largely inaccessible transport system can be a stressful and sometimes alienating experience.

At City Hall, the mayor is taking swift action on this by investing an extra £200m to ensure that 40 per cent of the tube network will be made step-free by 2022.

Next month, the government will also be announcing the stations that will receive a share of its nationwide £300 million ‘Access for All’ fund and I hope that more of our local stations will be in line to benefit from this.

By starting with an overhaul of our transport infrastructure, we can stay on track in our bid to become a world-leading capital for accessibility and inclusivity.

So Parliament has made itself a national laughing stock once again with its votes last week by voting to take no deal off the table and so throwing away our only card we have in dealing with the European Commission and therefore ensuring a disorderly Brexit or worse no Brexit at all, writes Christopher Sills, Dunsmure Road, Stamford Hill.

No Brexit will mean that a small minority of MPs who stood at the last general election on the promise of delivering Brexit, but who have all along been scheming to remain in the European Union, will have succeeded

The consequences of this are very serious for both Britain and the EU. For Britain it will mean arguments can no longer be settled by the ballot box but by non parliamentary or democratic means. Groups from the extremes on both sides of the political spectrum will relish this opportunity to wear away our core values of democracy and leave everyone worse off.

For the EU the consequences would be even worse because elections to the European Parliament are likely to bring in a lot of members from Britain who will be determined to destroy the EU from within. The British parliamentary system will ensure that they will be very effective.

Worse March 25 is coming when struggling retail businesses are going to have to pay the rent and the coming increase in business rates due to inflation will follow on the April 1. This will threaten thousands of jobs.

Even worse the extreme left currently controls the Labour Party and they are looking for a chance to build a Socialist utopia. The USSR and the ongoing situation in Venezuela are good examples of previous attempts.

Mr Trump is likely to cause a Eurozone crisis in the next few weeks because of his insane economic policies, which will make the German car crisis caused by the emissions scandal even worse

It is, however, not all gloom and doom because The March To Leave is on its way from Sunderland to London and as it passes through Labour held constituencies will hopefully persuade Labour MPs to grow up.

Better still Conservative Associations throughout the country are putting pressure on their MPs to ensure that Britain leaves on March 29, 2019 to stop years of uncertainty that delay will cause with disasterous consequences for employment, social cohesion and prosperity.

Thanks to Parliament wasting the last three months it is now too late to leave with a deal and MPs should concentrate on ensuring no deal adverse effects are reduced before the real benefits come through. Do not forget that there will £39 billion pounds available conveniently forgotten by the treasury, some of which should be spent on tax cuts, including business rates.

It had been my intention to email the CEO of Thames Water to congratulate them for speedily concluding disruption by hole making outside the Brownswood Tavern and Essex Road station, writes Geoffrey David Twist, Queen Elizabeth’s Walk London, Stoke Newington.

However, I have just found them making more holes in Lordship Park which will undoubtedly result in the closer of my bus stop on the normally useless 106 route – already being delayed by work in Manor Road. It’s chaos every morning. I saw a motorbike take to the pavement yesterday to get through this area.

Is it really the business in collusion with TfL to annoy as many of the public as possible?

The council’s signage on Mare Street before Richmond Road is said to be inadequate by a London tribunals adjudicator, writes D Mitchell, Dynevor Road, Stoke Newington.

What signage did he, and complaining drivers, see? You can clearly see there are two, one with an unobstructed view reasonably in advance of the junction.

The council is entitled to expect drivers to have passed their eye-sight test as part of their driving test.

The council should invite Mr Stanton-Dunne to revisit the site, reconsider his opinion and issue a revised adjudication.