Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Opinion: Help us save live comedy

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 July 2020

Steve Allen is asking for support for the Save Live Comedy campaign.

Steve Allen is asking for support for the Save Live Comedy campaign.

What do I, whales and the NHS have in common? It’s not that we’re all larger than is probably needed.

There have been campaigns to save us. Not me in particular, but the Save Live Comedy campaign has been launched (visit savelivecomedy.co.uk).

When lockdown kicked in the live comedy industry went away. For many of us who made our living by performing in clubs it was a blow. Months later and we still don’t have our careers back.

You may also want to watch:

Gyms are opening but comedy clubs stay closed. The experts say that laughing indoors could emit infected aerosols but have they seen how people grunt and pant in gyms? When I go to the gym I also hear a lot of laughter but that might be because of the shorts I’m wearing.

I realise stand-up comedians are not an essential service. No one will be clapping for us like they did the NHS. Well, people will be clapping but I think that’s out of convention. It’s always amazed me that when you are a performer you get a round of applause as you walk on. That’s before the audience could know whether you’re rubbish or not.

In the UK, we pride ourselves on our sense of humour. If you love something you have to put some work in to keep it alive. Many people love a night out to forget about the world’s troubles, have a laugh and recharge the mental batteries before going back to real life. Real life isn’t easy at the moment.

I hope that before too long I get to see you at a live comedy gig. Trust me, it’s better than seeing me down the gym.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Jailed: Stoke Newington crack cocaine and heroin gang - who are thought to have pocketed as much as £646,000 in six months

Edward Smith

Maple Close stabbing: Man rushed to hospital after Stamford Hill attack

Paramedics on the scene after a man was stabbed in Maple Close. Picture: @999London

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Young people in Hackney Marshes help deliver thousands of meals during coronavirus pandemic

Volunteers have delivered over 8,000 meals and over 800 bags of shopping during the pandemic. Picture: Concorde Youth Hub

Shoreditch music venue to transform into bike park to survive coronavirus lockdown

Village Underground's Cycle Park. Picture: Beth Crockatt Photography

Most Read

Jailed: Stoke Newington crack cocaine and heroin gang - who are thought to have pocketed as much as £646,000 in six months

Edward Smith

Maple Close stabbing: Man rushed to hospital after Stamford Hill attack

Paramedics on the scene after a man was stabbed in Maple Close. Picture: @999London

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Young people in Hackney Marshes help deliver thousands of meals during coronavirus pandemic

Volunteers have delivered over 8,000 meals and over 800 bags of shopping during the pandemic. Picture: Concorde Youth Hub

Shoreditch music venue to transform into bike park to survive coronavirus lockdown

Village Underground's Cycle Park. Picture: Beth Crockatt Photography

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

New Leyton Orient assistant Senda revealed himself as a players coach

Bristol Rovers' Danny Senda and Charlton Athletic's Kyel Reid during the npower Football League One match at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol.

Opinion: Help us save live comedy

Steve Allen is asking for support for the Save Live Comedy campaign.

Stokes, Sibley centuries see England pile on pressure

England's Ben Stokes bats during day two of the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Tottenham’s Godfrey ‘like kid at Christmas’ at training return

Tottenham's Hannah Godfrey holds off Arsenal rival Kim Little during the 2019-20 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sunrisers name Griffin as head coach

Trevor Griffin is the head coach of the newly-named Sunrisers