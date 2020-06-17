Search

Opinion: Snoring again, apparently

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 June 2020

Steve Allen is blaming his snoring on lockdown.

Steve Allen is blaming his snoring on lockdown.

There are so many ways in which our lives have been badly affected by the spread of this coronavirus. There’s a new one to add to that list, it could be making us snore more.

I read an interview with an expert, Stephen Makinde, who claimed that being trapped indoors could make snoring worse. My first response was to think this was nonsense but than I realised, maybe this could be something else to blame my snoring on, so I read further.

You see, I am a snoring sufferer. Well, I don’t suffer as much as the other-half, I don’t hear it because I am asleep at the time.

The snoring has stopped by the time I am woken by a sharp prod and the words “you’re snoring again” shouted at me like she’s been possessed.

It’s not deliberate. I don’t lie there pretending to be asleep and making those loud snoring sounds just to keep her awake. Although now I have thought of that, it’s a great move which I’ll remember for the future.

Snoring isn’t deliberate but it has felt like my fault. In the past experts have said it may be linked to obesity, so the more I snore the more it felt like I should diet and exercise. But now I can blame it on the pandemic.

The theory is that the feeling of being trapped in our surroundings can manifest itself as a physical restriction with our breathing and that spending time with your partner if you’re not happy might make your snoring worse.

What can be done? We can’t get out of the house more, we can’t feel better about the stressful time we’re living in, but our partners can be nicer to us.

It’s either that or sleep on our sides, but it’s worth a try.

Drive 24