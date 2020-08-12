Search

Advanced search

Readers' Letters

Opinion

View from a comedian: If your friends own a pub, how many households can visit?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 August 2020

Steve Allen wonders at the confusion of the Covid rules.

Steve Allen wonders at the confusion of the Covid rules.

A survey has found that only half of us understand the new lockdown rules.

Maybe it’s because the rules are messy. It was easy when the rules were simple. We were told to stay at home, so as long as you could remember where you lived you had it covered.

Now we find ourselves in a situation where it’s hard to make sense of it all. You can meet your friends indoors as long as there are only two households meeting. You could meet up with several households if you did it in a pub, which is indoors. If your friends own a pub, how many households could visit?

You may also want to watch:

If one of your friends has recently came back from a part of Spain with a lower infection rate than the UK, they’re less likely to have coronavirus than your other friends but they can’t go anywhere as they’re under quarantine for two weeks.

You can go to a beauty salon but you can’t have anything done to your face. I thought the face was where most of us wanted to look beautiful. We could see a lot of “body for Baywatch, face for Crimewatch” situations. That’s OK because most of us have no idea if we can go down the pub or not, so no-one is going to see what you look like.

In England we’re still meant to stay two metres apart if you’re not in a face covering.

In Scotland the two metres rules has been eased to one metre. So if you’re stood by the border you have to be two metres away from your Scottish friend who only has to be a metre away from you.

All we want is clear advice from the government. I’d drink to that. But I am not sure where.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Charles Gardner Court: Toddler dies after falling from Hoxton tower block

Charles Gardner Court. Picture: Google

‘Slip in social distancing’ may be to blame for high - and rising - coronavirus rates in Hackney, warns public health chief

Not everyone is abiding by the law to wear masks in shops. Picture: PA
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Charles Gardner Court: Toddler dies after falling from Hoxton tower block

Charles Gardner Court. Picture: Google

‘Slip in social distancing’ may be to blame for high - and rising - coronavirus rates in Hackney, warns public health chief

Not everyone is abiding by the law to wear masks in shops. Picture: PA

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

View from a comedian: If your friends own a pub, how many households can visit?

Steve Allen wonders at the confusion of the Covid rules.

Gazette letters: Clear masks, stop and search and cycle challenge

Passengers wearing face masks on a platform at Canning Town underground station in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Hackney church bells to ring out 75 times for Victory Over Japan Day

St John at Hackney churchyard:Picture Ken Mears

Charles Gardner Court: Toddler dies after falling from Hoxton tower block

Charles Gardner Court. Picture: Google

Residents to have their say on Hackney council’s plans for a greener borough

A traffic filter implemented on Barnabas Road. Picture: Hackney Council