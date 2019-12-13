General Election 2019: Labour's Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Emma Bartholomew

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney North and Stoke Newington with a landslide 39,972 votes.

Benjamin Obese-Jecty standing for the Conservatives came in second - 33,188 votes behind her - with 6,784.

Alex Armitage for the Green Party clocked up 4,989, with Ben Mathis a close fourth with 4,283. Although he was standing as an independent candidate after being suspended from the Lib Dems over some historic tweets, he was still listed as standing for the party on the ballot papers as it had been too late to change them.

Richard Ings got 609 votes for the Brexit Party, Haseeb Ur-Rehman 151 for Renew and independent candidate Lore Lixenberg got 76.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Abbott thanked her political opponents "for a clean fight", "I'm sorry I can't say the same about the national Tory party or all sections of the media," she added.

"I also want to thank the people of Hackney who yet again have humbled me with the faith that they have placed with me. This has been a momentous election. Its effects will be felt for many years to come.

"But in a period of momentous change you can be certain of this - I will carry on fighting for what is right. Jeremy Corbyn will carry on fighting for what is right and the Labour party will stand up for what is right. For the many. Not the few," she said to cheers.

Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will stand down as leader of the Labour party after what has been a disastrous election nationally for them.