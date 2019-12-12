Search

General Election 2019: Hackney polls open for Westminster election and Clissold ward by-election

PUBLISHED: 08:37 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 12 December 2019

A polling station is set-up as voters go to the polls. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

A polling station is set-up as voters go to the polls. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

The polls are open and the people of Hackney can now vote in the general election.

Those living in Hackney North and Stoke Newington, and Hackney South and Shoreditch have until 10pm today to vote for the canidates they want to represent them as MPs in the next parliament.

People living in Clissold ward can also vote in a by-election today.

The Gazette will be live blogging from the Hackney general election counts at the Britannia Leisure Centre from 11pm, so keep an eye on our website for the latest news and analyis as the votes come in.

