Hackney's deputy mayor Feryal Clark to stand as MP in Enfield North

PUBLISHED: 10:46 29 October 2019

Cllr Feryal Clark

Cllr Feryal Clark

Archant

Hackney's deputy mayor, Cllr Feryal Clark is set to stand as an MP in Enfield North.

She has been chosen by Labour party members to replace sitting MP Joan Ryan as parliamentary candidate.  Leabridge ward councillor Ian Rathbone said: "Labour colleagues and myself are pleased that such an accomplished councillor and deputy mayor will now be contributing her considerable expertise to Parliament and for the people of Enfield North. She is a great role model for local young people to follow. We can see the many improvements she has made in Hackney. We look forward to seeing her continue to contribute on the national stage."

Local members are usually in charge of the process of selecting parliamentary candidates, but Labour's national executive committee (NEC) decided to take control of longlisting and partial control of shortlists.

She beat Harrow councillor Dean Gilligan, Unison officer and Enfield councillor Margaret Greer.

