General Election 2019: Meg Hillier retains Hackney South and Shoreditch and contemplates 'horror of a Johnson-led Brexit'

Meg Hillier has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Emma Bartholomew

Although she retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch by a landslide, Meg Hillier told the Gazette she is "stunned" by the losses suffered by her party through the Tory national landslide.

"I haven't let myself contemplate the horror of a Johnson-led Brexit because I couldn't have coped through the campaign at the prospect of that," she said.

"That's what we've been fighting against and clearly the message 'Get Brexit done' cut through the communities where we seem to have lost seats," she added.

In contrast to the Labour party's national result, Ms Hillier, who was elected for the first time in 2005, came out with 39,884 votes.

Mark Beckett standing for the Conservatives came 33,985 votes behind her, clocking in with 5,899.

Dave Raval for the Lib Dems clocked up 4,853 votes, and Tyrone Scott for the Greens got 2,948, followed by Robert Lloyd for the Brexit Party with 744, and Jonty Leff of the Workers Revolutionary Party with 111.

Ms Hillier told the Gazette: "Boris Johnson has got away with a lot. He hasn't been scrutinised and challenged enough, and as the sitting prime minister and as the leader of the Conservative party he should have faced more challenge and he dodged challenge, but of course he still got elected.

"No politician should shy away from scrutiny."

She added: "I'm very worried about Brexit. We have a government that has made everybody pledge to take us out of the European Union, but there is no plan.

"This mantra "Get Brexit done" is a nonsense and it will mean it's quite likely we could leave with 'no deal' by this time next year."

She is sure "there will be analysis in the cold light of day" of the role played by social media and Facebook in spreading information throughout the election.

"Social media can be a force for good and spread information easily but it's not balanced in the way a professional journalist is trained to write a story. It's very different to what I call news, but I'm an old fashioned journalist and believe in the truth."