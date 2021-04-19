Keothavong sees Great Britain progress in Billie Jean King Cup

Published: 3:11 PM April 19, 2021

Great Britain's captain Anne Keothavong (left) and Katie Boulter during match one of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs between Great Britain and Mexico at the National Tennis Centre - Credit: PA

Anne Keothavong's Great Britain team took a step nearer to qualifying for next year's Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals after defeating Mexico 3-1 behind closed doors at LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

World number 292 Katie Boulter, 24, wrapped up proceedings by putting away Giuliana Olmas in straight sets to secure the hosts a place in next February's finals qualifier.

Hampstead's Katie Dart, also 24 and ranked 150 in the WTA standings, was also in the squad and was due to play with Heather Watson in the doubles if the tie went into a fifth and deciding rubber.

And Hackney's very own Keothavong, 37, whose older brother James is a highly-respected world-tier tennis umpire, described GB's advancement of reaching the second tier of BJK Cup (formally known as Fed Cup) as a 'special feeling'.

“It’s a special feeling at this stage of the competition to get a win,” she said.

“As a team we haven’t been in this position too many times before so we had to take this opportunity. We came into this competition with high expectations and the players delivered.

“We prepared for this event as best as possible, there was a great team spirit in the camp, and I’m just proud of all of them for getting the job done."

Poland, Canada, Latvia, Ukraine, Italy, Kazakhstan and Holland also made it into next February's qualifiers after winning their respective ties over the weekend. The draw takes place next month.