UK’s largest outdoor fitness festival returns to Hackney for a weekend of activities

PUBLISHED: 11:35 03 January 2019

Fight Klub fitness class at Hackney Fitness Festival (Pic: Virgin Sport)

Fight Klub fitness class at Hackney Fitness Festival (Pic: Virgin Sport)

Virgin Sport is extending the Hackney Festival of Fitness 2019 offering to become the UK’s largest outdoor fitness festival.

Runners taking part in the Marathon at Hackney Fitness Festival (Pic: Virgin Sport)Runners taking part in the Marathon at Hackney Fitness Festival (Pic: Virgin Sport)

Following the sold-out Hackney Half Marathon 2018 and the huge turnout of 50,000 runners and spectators, this year’s event will span the whole weekend – from Friday, May 17 through to Sunday May, 19.

There will be fitness workshops, yoga, live music, outdoor cinema screenings, food and drink vendors, a sports and lifestyle ‘market on the marshes’ and much more, including the headline event - the Hackney Half Marathon on the Sunday.

Virgin Sport prides itself on encouraging participation at all levels, getting more people moving together.

The Festival of Fitness was a unique two-day experience encompassing the Hackney Half Marathon, a one-mile Schools’ Challenge kids race and free fitness classes for all on Sunday and a free community 5k fun run on Saturday.

Levi Roots performing at Hackney Festival of Fitness (Pic: Virgin Sport)Levi Roots performing at Hackney Festival of Fitness (Pic: Virgin Sport)

Whether it was the stretch session, dancing to the music or simply strolling through the event, the Hackney Marshes was full of activity.

The free fitness main stage hosted some of London’s most sought-after instructors including a warm up from ASICS Sound Mind Sound Body ambassador and Chasing Lights Collective, Chevy Rough, a Drum and Bass Work Out with Patrick Sinclair and live performances from Levi Roots and DJ Luck and MC Neat.

Virgin Sport has teamed up with FightKlub to host one of FightKlub’s largest-ever boxing lessons, with hundreds taking part in a 45-minute high-energy music-filled sweat-sesh featuring FightKlub founder Troy Dureh.

The 2018 Hackney Half Marathon itself was won by Joe Morwood (male winner) and Stephanie Davis (female winner) with times of 1:08:49 and 1:16:38 respectively.

Male Winner Joe Morwood said: “I ran the Virgin Sport Oxford Half Marathon back in October 2017, for the first time and won! It was such a great experience with an amazing atmosphere.

“I’m so excited to follow that by winning the Hackney Half Marathon, despite running a 10K race the night before.”

Stephanie Davis added: “Good cause, good weather, great atmosphere and I secured my personal best.”

Visit virginsport.com for more information.

