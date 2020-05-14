Search

Sign up for virtual Hackney Moves For Heroes challenge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 May 2020

Archant

Hackney Moves has launched a brand-new solo running challenge – Hackney Moves For Heroes.

The award nominated Outdoor Festival of Fitness was due to take place on East London’s iconic Hackney Marshes this weekend (May 15-17) but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consistent with guidance from local authorities and partners the festival weekend, including the sold-out Hackney Half Marathon, has been postponed.

Instead, Hackney Moves For Heroes is a solo running challenge that keeps the community moving together, virtually.

Runners can donate to or fundraise for, the Homerton Hospital NHS hospital trust, Homerton Hope, and other charity partners impacted by COVID-19.

The Homerton Hope charity allows to raise funds over and above NHS provision, to further enhance their services and make patients’ experience even better.

Funds raised by Homerton Hope help to pay for additional equipment, research and innovations, as well as finishing touches and ‘extras’ that complement the existing high-quality care for patients at the Hospital.

Charities are in need of vital funds during this unprecedented time and runners can find a cause to support by visiting the charity partners webpage at virginsport.com/hackney-charity.

Registration will be live for a limited time from May 15–June 1 and anyone can register for the free virtual challenge, regardless of whether they are registered for the Hackney Half or Hackney 5K.

To complete the challenge, participants must run a 5K or Half Marathon and upload their results to the virtual race leaderboard. Results must be uploaded by June 5 to be eligible for a prize in one of seven age group categories for both male and female competitors.

All participants will receive a printable race bib, an exclusive digital goody bag, access to the official leaderboard, and a playlist curated by Hackney Half’s DJ G.

Participants may choose to upgrade their entry for £10 (including postage) to receive a limited edition Hackney Moves for Heroes engraved NOTCH bracelet and physical goody bag.

Registration closes on June 1. See virginsport.com/hackney for more.

*Virgin Sport’s signature event Hackney Moves has been shortlisted for the 2020 Sport Industry Active Award.

Honouring the work done across the sport business sector, the Sport Industry Awards bring together the great and the good of sport under one roof for an evening of success, sharing and celebration.

Welcoming more than 1,700 high profile guests annually, #SIAwards2020 is the most prestigious commercial sports awards in the world and has been the industry’s flagship evening for nearly 20 years.

