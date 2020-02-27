Hackney gets ready to move again at Virgin Sport's 2020 Outdoor Festival of Fitness

Hackney Marshes will again play host to the award-nominated Outdoor Festival of Fitness this summer, under the new name of Hackney Moves.

The full weekend festival runs from May 15-17 and combines running and fitness experiences with community celebrations and live entertainment.

It begins with Market on the Marshes on Friday, before the free Hackney 5k and Hackney Schools' Challenge for local primary pupils on Saturday.

The highlight of the weekend is the Hackney Half on Sunday, with a new and improved route just announced for 2020 to include fewer hills and more leafy green spaces and canal views.

Hackney Moves is the signature event produced by Virgin Sport and chief executive Jessica Frey said: "We're thrilled to unveil the weekend schedule for Hackney Moves, bringing together all aspects of the weekend to create a new and irresistible fitness experience that can move local residents and visitors together.

"It's a privilege to produce this sporting moment where Hackney's local sporting community can take centre stage."

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville added: "As a three-time participant in the Hackney Half, I know how incredible it is to join the thousands of runners enjoying the borough's streets and green spaces.

"The powerful image of closing our streets for people to come together and the transformative impact of physical activity is plain to see and I hope as the event gets bigger it inspires even more of the borough's residents to get active."

The Hackney 5k is a free event for everyone aged 13 and above, with finishers receiving a medal and official race time, and the Hackney Schools' Challenge sees 1,600 children aged 5-11 from 40 local schools take on a 1.1-mile race in their own challenge.

The Hackney Half had over 17,200 entrants in last year's sold-out event and is accompanied by food and drink outlets and live entertainment.

Race director Ian Allerton said: "We've designed the 2020 route to use more streets within Hackney, offering loads of great new spots for spectators to line the route and cheer on the runners.

"The new sections alongside the canal taking in move views of Victoria Park and the hype through Hackney Wick makes this the best route we've had."