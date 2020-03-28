Coronavirus: Virgin Sport postpones Hackney Moves 2020

Runners enjoy the 2019 Hackney half marathon (pic Virgin Sport) Archant

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Virgin Sport has taken the decision to postpone Hackney Moves 2020.

The weekend includes the Hackney half marathon, due to take place on May 17, and a statement from Virgin Sport chief executive Jessica Frey said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following guidance from the UK Government the upcoming Hackney Moves festival weekend, including the Hackney half marathon, has been postponed.

“At Virgin Sport, it’s our mission to make movement fun for everyone by producing irresistible fitness experiences that move communities together and public health and safety has always been and must always be a priority.

“We understand this will come as disappointing news for many dedicated runners who have been training hard in anticipation of the event taking place this May.

“We remain hugely grateful to the Hackney Moves community for showing remarkable patience and understanding in this uncertain time.

“Our team is working in collaboration with the London Borough of Hackney and all necessary agencies to secure a new Autumn event date, which we hope to announce within the next three weeks.

“When a new event date has been confirmed we will email all Hackney Moves participants with essential registration information and a comprehensive guide to next steps.”