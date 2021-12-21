Bittersweet week for Tottenham following UEFA decision

Opinion

Tottenham Hotspur have been kicked out of the Europa Conference League after UEFA ruled, they forfeited their last fixture of the group stage against group winners Rennes.

Spurs were due to play the match on December 9 – a game in which they needed to secure a victory to progress to the next round.

Having recorded 13 positive cases at the club, and the first-team facilities out of action, the match was one of three postponed by Spurs in that period.

The two clubs were unable to agree a date for the match to be rescheduled and it was left up to the UEFA disciplinary body to decide the outcome.

In a statement, Spurs said: "We are disappointed by the ruling of the UEFA Appeals Body and the refusal to allow more time for the match to be rescheduled.

"We have to accept this ruling, however, and our focus now turns to the competitions we remain in."

The news came just a day after the enthralling 2-2 draw played out against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Reaction amongst fans on social media suggested the fanbase were split on the consequence of the decision, with some fans genuinely disappointed at losing a good opportunity to win some silverware come the end of the season.

Other fans preferred to look at the silver lining and view the news as a chance to focus efforts on their domestic campaign.

Following the performance versus Liverpool on the weekend, Antonio Conte will be confident in his squad to challenge for a spot in the top four if his key players stay fit.

Spurs started the game on the front foot and could have easily been a few goals in front if they were sharper in the final third.

While Harry Kane was lucky not to get sent off, and Diogo Jota unlucky not to be awarded a penalty, a draw arguably seemed the fairest result.

However, attention for the lilywhites quickly turn to West Ham in the League Cup and Crystal Palace on the weekend, as they aim to record just their second victory in a London Derby this season.