Hackney boxer Oriance Lungu has eye on going professional

Published: 9:30 AM August 2, 2021

Hackney amateur boxer Oriance Lungu is hoping she can take the next step by making it professionally in the sport.

The 31-year-old, who represents two-time Olympic gold boxer Nicola Adam’s former club, Haringey, based at Tottenham Sports Centre, is determined to follow in her footsteps.

Lungu, who also trains at Studio 6 in Brentwood, won the ABA Class C (0-5 bouts) 63.5kgs title in 2014 and the following year was runner-up in the National Elite 64kgs final to Islington’s Brown.

In 2019 she won the National 64kgs crown and she was joined in her triumph by clubmate Amy Andrew, who won at 57kgs.

For Haringey it was a club “first” at Elite level.

“I’m looking to turn professional hopefully fairly soon,” Lungu said. “I’ve been an amateur for about eight years or so. I’ve absolutely loved it. Had a few fights for England.

“The female scene is starting to hot up now so I'm hoping to get myself in there at some point.

“I started boxing when I was at university, it was never a goal, I just took it up for fitness and for fun but after I had my first couple of bouts and absolutely loved it. I fell in love with the sport and it’s what I've committed myself to ever since.

“The plan right now is to stay ready so I don’t have to get ready, keep training hard, and when the call comes I'll be ready to go.”

Lungu is putting in the work to make her way in the sport as she trains for three hours every Wednesday in Brentwood with coach Brian O’Shaughnessy, English champion Dan Azeez, and Southern area finalist Adrian Martin on top of club training.

“At the beginning of lockdown was really tough, everything closed, and I sort of lost motivation for a little while especially with no goals but getting back in with the guys and Brian has been a massive boost.

“It gives me a reason to keep working hard. Training with Dan and people that are champions you see how hard they’re working. Even those guys haven’t had goals but have kept training hard so you think if they’re working hard I should be. It keeps you motivated.”