Anthony Yarde to fight Sergey Kovalev for WBO Light Heavyweight Championship in Russia

Anthony Yarde (left) fightingTravis Reeves. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Anthony Yarde will fight WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev in Russia on August 24.

The Hackney born boxer was last in the ring in March when he stopped the American Travis Reeves in five rounds at the Royal Albert Hall.

The victory took his unbeaten record to 18 wins and he will now be hoping to secure the Light Heavyweight Championship when he fights in Russia.

Kovalav regained the belt by beating Eleider Alvarez on points in February having first won the belt six years ago by beating Nathan Cleverly in Cardiff.

Now 36, the Russian has had 37 bouts, winning 33, and will be fighting in his home town just outside of Moscow.

Yarde first entered the professional ranks having only had 12 amateur fights.

The 27-year-old has since won 17 of his fights inside the 12 rounds and will be looking to do the same when he travels to Russia.