Reid targets British title in second clash with Foster

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 February 2020

Lucien Reid (right) and Jose Aguiler in the International Featherweight Contest at the Copper Box Arena (pic Scott Heavey/PA)

Lucien Reid (right) and Jose Aguiler in the International Featherweight Contest at the Copper Box Arena (pic Scott Heavey/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney's unbeaten super-bantamweight Lucien Reid has the chance to be crowned British champion on Saturday when he takes on Brad Foster.

The fight, at York Hall in Bethnal Green, is the second between the two with their last bout in September ending in a draw.

One judge scored it 116-112 in favour of Reid but the other two scorecards were given as 114-114.

Reid was an amateur at Repton BC and West Ham BC, where he won the national title, before turning professional in 2015.

He won the ABA of England Elite Bantamweight Title in 2013 and now trains in Bromley with Alan Smith.

Reid won all of his first eight fights before a technical draw with Indi Sangha due to a cut over the eye picked up during an accidental clash of heads.

Foster is also unbeaten having picked up 11 wins and two draws during his professional career with Reid looking to hand him a first defeat on the Queensbury promotion.

