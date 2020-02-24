Search

Davies beats Ofori to advance in Golden Contract Tournament

PUBLISHED: 17:04 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 24 February 2020

Hackney boxer Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Hackney boxer Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Ohara Davies came out on top against Jeff Ofori in the Super-Lightweight Golden Contract Tournament semi-final at York Hall on Friday.

Both boxers were born in Hackney and it was Davies who started on top, using his long left jab well to catch his opponent with both head and body shots.

Ofori, who resides in Tottenham, tried to go southpaw to deal with his opponent but soon switched back to orthodox.

With round three almost up, Davies, who has trained across several gyms in Newham, caught Ofori with a right hook to drop him just before the bell rang.

Ofori came back in the fifth when he landed his best shot of the night which shook his opponent but was unable to follow it up.

But Davies won the fight in the sixth round after landing five right hooks to his opponent's head, with referee Kieran McCann stepping in and calling the fight off after one minute and six seconds of the round.

Davies will now face Tyrone McKenna in the final.

