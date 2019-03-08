Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former Lion amateur Cox chases fourth straight win in pro ranks

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 April 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Super bantamweight beat Bulgaria’s Georgi Andonov at York Hall in March

Former Lion amateur Sam Cox goes in search of a fourth straight win in the paid ranks at The O2 on Saturday.

The super bantamweight is due to take part on a stacked Matchroom show that features the WBA international welterweight title fight between Britain's Josh Kelly and Przemyslaw Runowski of Poland.

Titles are something that Cox will be chasing later in his career and the 24-year-old knows he will need another success on Saturday to maintain his ascent up the rankings.

Cox was last in action in March as he stopped Bulgarian foe Georgi Andonov in the first round of their bout at York Hall.

That success extended the ex-Lion amateur's record to three wins from three fights, but that success over Andonov was his first by way of knockout.

The super bantamweight will aim to collect another explosive win this weekend as he looks to make a name for himself in the professional game.

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Former Lion amateur Cox chases fourth straight win in pro ranks

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Spurs Ladies set for huge match with promotion rivals

Angela Addison celebrates her late winner for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies against Leicester City Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Evergreen Cureton set for landmark outing over Easter

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Lee Valley VeloPark ready for Good Friday action

Good Friday racing will return to the Lee Valley VeloPark this Easter (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

More magic from Mauricio and he continues to follow in Bill Nic’s footsteps

Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker-Peters, manager Mauricio Pochettino, Ben Davies and Danny Rose celebrate after the Champions League quarter final second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists