Former Lion amateur Cox chases fourth straight win in pro ranks

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Super bantamweight beat Bulgaria’s Georgi Andonov at York Hall in March

Former Lion amateur Sam Cox goes in search of a fourth straight win in the paid ranks at The O2 on Saturday.

The super bantamweight is due to take part on a stacked Matchroom show that features the WBA international welterweight title fight between Britain's Josh Kelly and Przemyslaw Runowski of Poland.

Titles are something that Cox will be chasing later in his career and the 24-year-old knows he will need another success on Saturday to maintain his ascent up the rankings.

Cox was last in action in March as he stopped Bulgarian foe Georgi Andonov in the first round of their bout at York Hall.

That success extended the ex-Lion amateur's record to three wins from three fights, but that success over Andonov was his first by way of knockout.

The super bantamweight will aim to collect another explosive win this weekend as he looks to make a name for himself in the professional game.