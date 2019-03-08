Davies to fight former world champion Vazquez at York Hall in June

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Pair to meet on busy MTK Global show in London on June 28

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies returns to action June 28 against former long-reigning lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez at the historic York Hall.

Vazquez, a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, previously held the IBF world title for four years before losing to Mickey Bey via a controversial split decision in Las Vegas in September 2014.

And Davies welcomes the challenge of facing one of the sport's craftiest veterans.

“It puts me back on the world scene and I feel like that's where I truly belong,” he said. I'm ready to make amends and right all the wrongs from my last fight.

You may also want to watch:

“I know what mistakes I made against Jack Catterall and now I'm going to capitalise.

“I've had a quiet few months since then, but I've been training every day, so I'll be the best me when I get in there.

“Some people said I should fight a journeyman and ease myself back into things, but I know what I can do.

“York Hall is not far from my house. I might even get the bus down there on the night!

“London is my hometown and I'm comfortable here. I have my friends and family here, and that means a lot to me.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal.