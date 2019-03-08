Search

Davies to fight former world champion Vazquez at York Hall in June

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 May 2019

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Pair to meet on busy MTK Global show in London on June 28

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies returns to action June 28 against former long-reigning lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez at the historic York Hall.

Vazquez, a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, previously held the IBF world title for four years before losing to Mickey Bey via a controversial split decision in Las Vegas in September 2014.

And Davies welcomes the challenge of facing one of the sport's craftiest veterans.

“It puts me back on the world scene and I feel like that's where I truly belong,” he said. I'm ready to make amends and right all the wrongs from my last fight.

“I know what mistakes I made against Jack Catterall and now I'm going to capitalise.

“I've had a quiet few months since then, but I've been training every day, so I'll be the best me when I get in there.

“Some people said I should fight a journeyman and ease myself back into things, but I know what I can do.

“York Hall is not far from my house. I might even get the bus down there on the night!

“London is my hometown and I'm comfortable here. I have my friends and family here, and that means a lot to me.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal.

Most Read

Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Woman raped in Clissold Park, Stoke Newington

Clissold Park was taped off by police after a woman was raped. Picture: @999London

Neighbours on London Fields estate protest over ‘reckless’ cyclists ‘posing threat’ to children

Eric Phillips and Carol King. Picture: Nina Lloyd

Stoke Newington road closures: Tug of war goes on as hundreds of protesters take to Clissold Park

Clean Air for Schools March on 26.04.19. Children and parents from Grasmere and William Patten primary schools, march to Clissold Park. Pictured the rally in the park

Diane Abbott mojito beer: Mare Street brewer takes us behind the scenes as ‘ridiculous’ drink is cooked up

Head brewer Tim ORourke brewing the Diane Abbott 'solidarity' beer at The Cock Tavern in Mare Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

