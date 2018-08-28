Search

Ekundayo beats Greene to retain European title

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 December 2018

Ken Sellek

Larry Ekundayo celebrates winning the IBF European welterweight title in July (pic: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing)

Stoke Newington’s Larry Ekundayo retained his IBF European welterweight title with a points win over Louis Greene at York Hall on Saturday.

Though Ekundayo won on a wide decision by the three judges, all rounds were competitive and the Hackney man had to maintain his focus against a previously unbeaten rival.

The 36-year-old brought plenty of support for the bout at York Hall and said after: “Lewis was a tough kid.

“I hurt him a few times and I was told by my team to keep it simple, which is what I did.”

It was a superb end to the year for Ekundayo and one that he hopes will form the basis for a successful year in 2019.

*Former Lion amateur Louis Isaacs earned a fourth straight win with a points victory over Stockport rival Jimmy Quinn at York Hall on Saturday.

Referee Lee Cook scored all four rounds in lightweight Isaacs favour to hand him the triumph.

