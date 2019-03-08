Ex-Lion amateur Cox beats Georgiev on points

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

British super bantamweight picked up his fourth win in the paid ranks

Former Lion amateur Sam Cox maintained his unbeaten record as a professional with a points win over Georgi Georgiev at The O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The super bantamweight rivals met on a packed Matchroom bill in the capital, headlined by David Allen's stoppage of heavyweight foe Lucas Browne.

Having won his first three fights since joining the paid ranks in July 2017, Cox was looking for victory number four.

The 24-year-old was in control from the off against his Bulgarian opponent and was declared a 40-37 winner on referee Chas Coakley's card.

It was another important win for Cox as he seeks to keep learning his ring-craft in the professional game.

The super bantamweight will now look for a swift return to ring action in the summer as he aims to keep climbing the rankings.

And Cox knows that to do that, he must keep racking up the wins against testing opponents.