Former champions in attendance as Pedro host annual show

It was standing-room only at a packed Pedro Amateur Boxing Club on Saturday for their show at their headquarters in Rushmore Road.

There were six bouts in total on the day, with two home boxers placed in skills bouts where no decision is given.

Tommy Roberts was first into the ring for his public debut and enjoyed a competitive fight against Camberley rival Freddy Rusher.

Pedro's Fazio Oliveira took on Epsom & Ewell foe Lewis Patey, with the home hope display fast footwork and good head movement.

Alongside Pedro founder James Cook, three former world champions who all hail from Hackney were also in attendance.

Maurice Hope, Jason Matthews and Colin McMillan were all present, as were former Commonwealth champions Michael Watson and Sylvester Mittee with ex-British title holders Derek Williams, Julius Francis and Prince Rodney.

It was a memorable day for all who were in attendance, with the young Pedro boxers on show surely inspired by the former champions who watched them.