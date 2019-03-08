Maxwell and Woodstock primed for action in Leicester

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Hackney

Hackney-born pair Sam Maxwell and Lyon Woodstock are due for action on a Frank Warren show at the Morningside Arena in Leicester on Saturday.

Maxwell is due to fight for the first time in 2019 when he takes on Spain’s Kelvin Dotel for the vacant WBO European super lightweight title.

Should the 30-year-old Maxwell triumph this weekend, he will hold a title for the first time since joining the professional ranks in October 2016.

Maxwell was last in action in December when he stopped British rival Jamie Quinn in the first round of their bout in Manchester.

Woodstock, meanwhile, will be making his return to the ring after losing his unbeaten record to British rival Archie Sharp in his last bout in October.

The 25-year-old will be hoping he can return to winning ways with a success this weekend on a stacked bill that will be screened live on BT Sport.

A exciting night of boxing lies ahead for both.