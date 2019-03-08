Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Maxwell and Woodstock primed for action in Leicester

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 March 2019

Ken Sellek

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Hackney

Hackney-born pair Sam Maxwell and Lyon Woodstock are due for action on a Frank Warren show at the Morningside Arena in Leicester on Saturday.

Maxwell is due to fight for the first time in 2019 when he takes on Spain’s Kelvin Dotel for the vacant WBO European super lightweight title.

Should the 30-year-old Maxwell triumph this weekend, he will hold a title for the first time since joining the professional ranks in October 2016.

Maxwell was last in action in December when he stopped British rival Jamie Quinn in the first round of their bout in Manchester.

Woodstock, meanwhile, will be making his return to the ring after losing his unbeaten record to British rival Archie Sharp in his last bout in October.

The 25-year-old will be hoping he can return to winning ways with a success this weekend on a stacked bill that will be screened live on BT Sport.

A exciting night of boxing lies ahead for both.

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

’We are £20,000​ down’ moan London Lane buyers as Southern Housing Group flats are STILL not ready - a year behind schedule

The London Lane development one week ago on March 13 2019

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

’We are £20,000​ down’ moan London Lane buyers as Southern Housing Group flats are STILL not ready - a year behind schedule

The London Lane development one week ago on March 13 2019

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Camacho: I’ll prove doubters wrong and beat Okolie

Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Maxwell and Woodstock primed for action in Leicester

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Tottenham Ladies turn attention back to title challenge

Angela Addison celebrates her late winner for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies against Leicester City Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Roland-Jones excited to be back for Middlesex following lengthy spell out with injury

Middlsex's bowler Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking the final wicket of Yorkshire's Ryan Sidebottom to win the County Championship in 2016 (pic: John Walton/PA)

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists