Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney-born pair triumph in Leicester

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 March 2019

Ken Sellek

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Hackney

There were wins for two Hackney-born boxers on a Frank Warren show in Leicester on Saturday night.

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell stopped France’s Sabri Sediri to win the WBO European strap, the first professional title of his career, but did so in dramatic fashion.

Both Maxwell and Sediri were unbeaten prior to Saturday’s meeting, with the Hackney-born bruiser having triumphed in all 10 of his professional contests.

The 30-year-old came out fighting in the first round, but got caught by an overhand right halfway through the opener that saw him hit the canvas.

Another overhand right from Sediri in the second proved equally effective, dropping Maxwell once more.

In the third, the 30-year-old began to use his jab more in an attempt to keep the fight at a distance while forcing his French rival onto the back foot.

Going into the final round, Maxwell was behind on points and the only way he looked like winning would be if he could knock Sediri out.

With 12 seconds remaining, Maxwell dropped his French opponent with a powerful right that sent him crashing to the canvas and forcing referee Steve Gray to stop the bout.

It was a dramatic success for the 30-year-old who let out a scream of joy once the fight was over.

The devastating knockout ensured Maxwell retained his perfect record, but the Hackney-born boxer will hope he never finds himself in a similar situation again.

On the same bill, super feathweight Lyon Woodstock beat Nicaraguan rival Sergio Gonzalez on points.

It was a return to winning ways for the 25-year-old having lost his previous bout to British rival Archie Sharp.

Most Read

How bed bugs, vermin and fleas were zapped in Hackney’s disinfecting station

Vehicles and staff engaged in disinfectation in 1935. Photo show the rear entrance to the disinfecting chamber. Picture: Hackney Archives

Cops find suspected hand grenade and gun in Homerton flat where man was shot by police

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Police believe men found dead on railway line had been on top of moving train

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

How bed bugs, vermin and fleas were zapped in Hackney’s disinfecting station

Vehicles and staff engaged in disinfectation in 1935. Photo show the rear entrance to the disinfecting chamber. Picture: Hackney Archives

Cops find suspected hand grenade and gun in Homerton flat where man was shot by police

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Police believe men found dead on railway line had been on top of moving train

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hackney-born pair triumph in Leicester

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Tottenham open new stadium with success over Southampton

J'Neil Bennett (left) scored the first-ever goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs took on Southampton in the Under-18 Premier League (pic: Ian Walton/PA)

How bed bugs, vermin and fleas were zapped in Hackney’s disinfecting station

Vehicles and staff engaged in disinfectation in 1935. Photo show the rear entrance to the disinfecting chamber. Picture: Hackney Archives
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists