Hackney-born pair triumph in Leicester

There were wins for two Hackney-born boxers on a Frank Warren show in Leicester on Saturday night.

Super lightweight Sam Maxwell stopped France’s Sabri Sediri to win the WBO European strap, the first professional title of his career, but did so in dramatic fashion.

Both Maxwell and Sediri were unbeaten prior to Saturday’s meeting, with the Hackney-born bruiser having triumphed in all 10 of his professional contests.

The 30-year-old came out fighting in the first round, but got caught by an overhand right halfway through the opener that saw him hit the canvas.

Another overhand right from Sediri in the second proved equally effective, dropping Maxwell once more.

In the third, the 30-year-old began to use his jab more in an attempt to keep the fight at a distance while forcing his French rival onto the back foot.

Going into the final round, Maxwell was behind on points and the only way he looked like winning would be if he could knock Sediri out.

With 12 seconds remaining, Maxwell dropped his French opponent with a powerful right that sent him crashing to the canvas and forcing referee Steve Gray to stop the bout.

It was a dramatic success for the 30-year-old who let out a scream of joy once the fight was over.

The devastating knockout ensured Maxwell retained his perfect record, but the Hackney-born boxer will hope he never finds himself in a similar situation again.

On the same bill, super feathweight Lyon Woodstock beat Nicaraguan rival Sergio Gonzalez on points.

It was a return to winning ways for the 25-year-old having lost his previous bout to British rival Archie Sharp.