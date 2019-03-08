Hackney cruiserweight Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Hackney

Lawrence Okolie, the Hackney cruiserweight who has won British and Commonwealth titles while based at various east London gyms, now heads across the capital to link up with new trainer Shane McGuigan in Battersea.

McGuigan, the son of former world champion Barry, has built a successful stable and on Saturday celebrated the world title triumph of his charge Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

And Shane tips the unbeaten Okolie to follow the same path as he predicts: "I think Lawrence will win a world title inside twelve months."

Former Rio Olympian Okolie left long-time coach Brian O'Shaughnessy to train under Barry Robinson just six months ago, but after adding two more wins, he has decided to move on.

"I am excited to be working with Shane and looking forward to more title success," said the 26-year-old.

It could prove to be a fruitful partnership as Okolie looks to add a world title to his list of honours.