Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney cruiserweight Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 May 2019

Ken Sellek and Len Whaley

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Hackney

Lawrence Okolie, the Hackney cruiserweight who has won British and Commonwealth titles while based at various east London gyms, now heads across the capital to link up with new trainer Shane McGuigan in Battersea.

McGuigan, the son of former world champion Barry, has built a successful stable and on Saturday celebrated the world title triumph of his charge Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

You may also want to watch:

And Shane tips the unbeaten Okolie to follow the same path as he predicts: "I think Lawrence will win a world title inside twelve months."

Former Rio Olympian Okolie left long-time coach Brian O'Shaughnessy to train under Barry Robinson just six months ago, but after adding two more wins, he has decided to move on.

"I am excited to be working with Shane and looking forward to more title success," said the 26-year-old.

It could prove to be a fruitful partnership as Okolie looks to add a world title to his list of honours.

Most Read

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Extinction Rebellion protesters call on Hackney Council to stop using ‘toxic’ glyphosate by end of 2019

Families protest against Hackney council's continued use of glyphosate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Extinction Rebellion protesters call on Hackney Council to stop using ‘toxic’ glyphosate by end of 2019

Families protest against Hackney council's continued use of glyphosate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s captain and Widdowson extend stay with club

Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery keen to make history in the Europa League final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

Homerton pick up memorable win over Bansko

Homerton face the camera at the Victoria Park Community League

Coach Allen discusses partnership of former Tottenham under-18 managers

Scott Parker alongside Fulham first-team coach Matt Wells, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, during a Premier League match at Leicester City (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

From 202 fans against Whitehawk to Wembley inside 18 months for Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists