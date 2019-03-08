Search

Hackney’s Lungu ready to become national champion

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Haringey Police amateur Oriance Lungu goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Haringey Police amateur Oriance Lungu goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Archant

Light welterweight faces Bartley rival Hannah Shield in final on Saturday

Hackney light welterweight Oriance Lungu will fight in the final of the England Boxing National Championships in Liverpool this weekend.

Representing Haringey Police, Lungu will face Bartley rival Hannah Shield in the final on Saturday.

Lungu reached the final after defeat Katie Flynn of No Limits by unanimous decision in the previous round in Nottingham last weekend.

Lungu will hope she can triumph again this weekend as she aims to add another title to her honour roll.

The light welterweight should be well supported in Liverpool, with club colleague Amy Andrews also competing in a final.

Featherweight Andrews reached the final of her group after beating Wellington foe Jade Pearce by a unanimous decision in the last four.

Andrews will now meet Raven Chapman of Arena BC in the final with both of the Haringey Police hopes aiming to become national champions this weekend and return from Liverpool with titles to show.

