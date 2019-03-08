Hackney youngster Singh through to national quarter-final after convincing win

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Hackney's Amo Singh became the new National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs London Class D 56kg champion on Sunday.

Competing at the Roundhouse in Dagenham, Repton Boxing Club's Singh outfought Finchley Boxing Club's F Storey in the final to win on a unanimous decision.

He is now through to the national quarter-final which takes place at the same venue in two weeks time.

Elsewhere, three Hackney boxers will take part in different events at York Hall this month.

Unbeaten super-bantamweight Frank Arnold will fight Jose Aguilar on the undercard of a Southern Area Super-Lightweight Title fight between Daniel Egbunike and Billy Allington on Saturday.

The following Saturday, lightweight Jeffrey Ofori will face a selected opponent, having won all of his nine fights so far.

Then on Friday, November 22, Ohara Davies will compete in the Goldern Contract Tournament.