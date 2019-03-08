Search

Hackney youngster Singh beaten in London final

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 April 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest boxing news from Hackney

Hackney teenager Amo Singh suffered defeat in the final of the flyweight division of the London Elite Championships.

Singh took on Islington rival Connor Daly in the final, but was beaten by split decision.

Representing Repton, Singh was slightly better in the early exchanges and used a stiff left jab to keep the fight at a distance.

However, Daly began to close down Singh and that saw the bout move in favour of the Islington youngster.

In the end, Singh was unfortunate to lose on a split decision and miss out on adding to the London titles he had won previously at junior and youth level.

One Hackney boxer who is through to the national quarter-finals, though, is Oriance Lungu.

A former ABA of England national champion, the Haringey Police amateur will hope to keep progressing in the 64kg division as she looks to add another title to her list later this year.

It is set to be an exciting time for Lungu.

