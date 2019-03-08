Search

Advanced search

Lucien Reid misses out on British Title with draw against Brad Foster

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 September 2019

Boxer Lucien Reid. Pic: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

Boxer Lucien Reid. Pic: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hackney super-bantamweight Lucien Reid came agonisingly close to being crowned British champion as he was held to a draw with holder Brad Foster.

One judge had Reid as the winner at 116-112 but the other two judges scored the fight at 114-114, leaving Reid without the title.

The rounds were closely fought but Reid used his counter punch effectively and moved well to trouble his opponent.

Both boxers received cuts above their left eye but the injuries were kept under control by their respective corners.

Reid had a good following inside York Hall and many felt that he was unlucky not to walk away with the British Title having fought well.

A rematch is likely to be ordered by the British Boxing Board of Control to give Reid another shot at the title.

It was his tenth professional fight, having won eight and now drawn two of them.

Most Read

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

Springdale Road hit and run driver leaves man in hospital with leg injury

The section of Springdale Road where the crash took place. There is no suggestion that any of the cars pictured were in anything to do with the collision.

Mortgage broker tells couple their £685,000 flat on Hackney Council’s flagship Kings Crescent development is ‘worthless’

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Most Read

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

Springdale Road hit and run driver leaves man in hospital with leg injury

The section of Springdale Road where the crash took place. There is no suggestion that any of the cars pictured were in anything to do with the collision.

Mortgage broker tells couple their £685,000 flat on Hackney Council’s flagship Kings Crescent development is ‘worthless’

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lucien Reid misses out on British Title with draw against Brad Foster

Boxer Lucien Reid. Pic: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee Valley Lions downed by Hawks in season opener

Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)

WSL: Man Utd Women 0 Arsenal Women 1

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Yes We Kansas: London Fields Brewery joins forces with Prairie Fire for six month residency

Prairie Fire's brisket slider with onion ring and pulled pork slider. Picture: Prairie Fire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists