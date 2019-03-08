Lucien Reid misses out on British Title with draw against Brad Foster

Boxer Lucien Reid. Pic: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hackney super-bantamweight Lucien Reid came agonisingly close to being crowned British champion as he was held to a draw with holder Brad Foster.

One judge had Reid as the winner at 116-112 but the other two judges scored the fight at 114-114, leaving Reid without the title.

The rounds were closely fought but Reid used his counter punch effectively and moved well to trouble his opponent.

Both boxers received cuts above their left eye but the injuries were kept under control by their respective corners.

Reid had a good following inside York Hall and many felt that he was unlucky not to walk away with the British Title having fought well.

A rematch is likely to be ordered by the British Boxing Board of Control to give Reid another shot at the title.

It was his tenth professional fight, having won eight and now drawn two of them.