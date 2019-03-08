Search

Hackney's Lungu crowned national champion

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Oriance Lungu (in red) (pic: Andy Chubb)

Archant

Hackney hope impressed to claim crown in Manchester

Hackney light welterweight Oriance Lungu is a national champion after winning her final at the England Boxing National Elite Championships.

Fighting at 64kg, Lungu took on Birtley rival Hannah Shield, who looked to cut down the distance to her opponent from the off.

The first round was close with Lungu, representing Haringey Police, just edged it with the better eye-catching blows.

The second round saw Lungu control proceedings with a string of left jabs and straight rights.

In the final round, Lungu started well, but soon began to tire and was put under pressure by Shield.

Thankfully Lungu was able to weather the storm, before being awarded the win by split decision.

It was a brilliant success for Lungu as she clinched the national crown in front of a good crowd in Manchester.

And the Hackney hope will look to build on that national success with a blossoming boxing career in the coming years.

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Mental health chiefs in Hackney to host open day for youngsters

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row.

