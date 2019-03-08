Hackney's Lungu crowned national champion

Oriance Lungu (in red) (pic: Andy Chubb) Archant

Hackney hope impressed to claim crown in Manchester

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hackney light welterweight Oriance Lungu is a national champion after winning her final at the England Boxing National Elite Championships.

Fighting at 64kg, Lungu took on Birtley rival Hannah Shield, who looked to cut down the distance to her opponent from the off.

The first round was close with Lungu, representing Haringey Police, just edged it with the better eye-catching blows.

The second round saw Lungu control proceedings with a string of left jabs and straight rights.

In the final round, Lungu started well, but soon began to tire and was put under pressure by Shield.

Thankfully Lungu was able to weather the storm, before being awarded the win by split decision.

It was a brilliant success for Lungu as she clinched the national crown in front of a good crowd in Manchester.

And the Hackney hope will look to build on that national success with a blossoming boxing career in the coming years.