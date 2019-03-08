Search

Advanced search

Davies one of a number of fighters set to enter Golden Contract Tournament

PUBLISHED: 14:30 30 September 2019

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Hackney super-lightweight Ohara Davies has been entered into the Golden Contract Tournament at York Hall later this year.

The competition will take place on November 22 and will also feature Tyrone Mckenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Akeem Ennis-Brown, Mohamed Mimoune, Darren Surtees, Anthony Yigit and Logan Yoon.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

Davies will go into the competiton as one of the favourites and has only lost two of his 21 fights so far - the defeats coming against Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall.

He won his last bout against Miguel Vazquez on a points decision and is also a former WBS Silver champion.

Elsewhere, former Lion Club boxer Justin Menzie beat Chavez Campbell in a middleweight contest on a Goodwin promotion at York Hall on Saturday.

Most Read

London Fields workspace and nightclub The Laundry could be demolished to make way for luxury flats

GV of Laundry on Warburton rd

Clapton paedophile jailed for 7 and a half years for child abuse which followed social media grooming

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

Hackney Central Overground station could be in line for a second new entrance in Graham Road to alleviate congestion

A second entrance for Hackney Central station could be built in Graham Road where there's currently a car park. Picture: Google street view

Most Read

London Fields workspace and nightclub The Laundry could be demolished to make way for luxury flats

GV of Laundry on Warburton rd

Clapton paedophile jailed for 7 and a half years for child abuse which followed social media grooming

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

Hackney Central Overground station could be in line for a second new entrance in Graham Road to alleviate congestion

A second entrance for Hackney Central station could be built in Graham Road where there's currently a car park. Picture: Google street view

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Vertonghen keeping counsel over Spurs contract situation

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen looks dejected at the end of the match during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Davies one of a number of fighters set to enter Golden Contract Tournament

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Women’s Champions League draw: Arsenal to face Slavia Prague in last-16

Arsenal's Vivienne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Unbeaten start delights Montemurro as Arsenal Women’s boss calls for side to be ‘more ruthless’

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Williamson earns Montemurro praise as Arsenal Women’s star continues to excel in new midfield role

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists