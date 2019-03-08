Davies one of a number of fighters set to enter Golden Contract Tournament

Hackney super lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Hackney super-lightweight Ohara Davies has been entered into the Golden Contract Tournament at York Hall later this year.

The competition will take place on November 22 and will also feature Tyrone Mckenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Akeem Ennis-Brown, Mohamed Mimoune, Darren Surtees, Anthony Yigit and Logan Yoon.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

Davies will go into the competiton as one of the favourites and has only lost two of his 21 fights so far - the defeats coming against Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall.

He won his last bout against Miguel Vazquez on a points decision and is also a former WBS Silver champion.

Elsewhere, former Lion Club boxer Justin Menzie beat Chavez Campbell in a middleweight contest on a Goodwin promotion at York Hall on Saturday.