Search

Advanced search

Hackney’s Lawrence Okolie lands world title shot against Glowacki on AJ undercard

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 November 2020

File photo dated 02-02-2019 of Lawrence Okolie

File photo dated 02-02-2019 of Lawrence Okolie

PA Wire/PA Images

Lawrence Okolie will take on Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO Cruiserweight World Title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua against Kubrat Pulev at The O2 in London on Saturday, December 12, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories including Poland.

Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) claimed the EBU European Cruiserweight Title with a seventh-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Yves Ngabu in October last year, capping a successful 2019 which saw four knockouts in as many fights for the Hackney man.

Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) knocked out Germany’s Marco Huck in eleven rounds to win the WBO World Title in 2015 before widely outpointing Steve Cunningham in his first defence.

He suffered the first defeat of his career against Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight.

You may also want to watch:

The Polish southpaw earned the interim WBO Title by decisioning Maxim Vlasov at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago in November 2018 but was stopped in three rounds by Latvia’s Mairis Briedis last year in a challenge for the full title.

“It has been a long and hard road to get here,” said Okolie. “I’m very excited and blessed to have this opportunity; I’ll be grabbing it with both hands. I will become Britain’s next World Champion on December 12.

“Glowacki is a great fighter and he is someone that I looked up to when I first started boxing. I believe he won the World Title the same year I was pushing to try and get on the Olympic team when I’d had 15 amateur fights.

“He’s a former two-time World Champion and has only lost twice to two elite opponents. He’s going to be my biggest test on paper as a professional. He is a consummate professional and will do everything in his power to win.

“I have to be on my A game, and I will be. I’m happy that throughout my career I have faced the best opposition that I could have at every stage. This is just another one of those.”

“In just 14 fights Lawrence Okolie has done it all and now it’s the moment of truth,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Britain has the chance to crown another World Champion but Lawrence has it all to do against a great fighter and former World Champ in Krysztof Glowacki and someone who has mixed consistently at the top level. This is going to be a huge night and a huge moment for Lawrence - we can’t wait.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police bust Hackney Wick rave packed with 200 people

Police raided an unlicensed music event in Homerton on Saturday night. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington pub’s pints recognised in CAMRA guide

Bartender Max from The Rochester Castle. Picture:The Rochester Castle

Kingsland Road bar attack: Police release CCTV image after woman assaulted in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a violent assault in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with possession of a gun in Dalston

Alper Gungoren was charged with possession of a firearm. Picture: Met Police

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police bust Hackney Wick rave packed with 200 people

Police raided an unlicensed music event in Homerton on Saturday night. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington pub’s pints recognised in CAMRA guide

Bartender Max from The Rochester Castle. Picture:The Rochester Castle

Kingsland Road bar attack: Police release CCTV image after woman assaulted in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a violent assault in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with possession of a gun in Dalston

Alper Gungoren was charged with possession of a firearm. Picture: Met Police

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Islington artist on how lockdown helped her pursue her dream full time

Up and coming Islington artist, Harlie Briggs. Picture: Hayley Clarke

Hackney’s Lawrence Okolie lands world title shot against Glowacki on AJ undercard

File photo dated 02-02-2019 of Lawrence Okolie

Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists the standards have been set after thrashing Bolton

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Annual care leavers Christmas dinner needs laptops and tablets for socially-distanced celebration

Last years Hackney Christmas Dinner for care leavers. Picture: Andrew Leo Photography

Plans to showcase Shoreditch Shakespearean theatre remains given go-ahead

A computer generated image of the visitor centre which is part of a larger £750m mixed-purpose development called the Stage. Picture: Cain International