Ruthless Lawrence Okolie claims European title by stopping Yves Ngabu in seven

PUBLISHED: 23:52 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 23:52 26 October 2019

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Yves Ngabu during his EBU Cruiserweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Yves Ngabu during his EBU Cruiserweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

PA Wire

Hackney cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie's rapid rise continued on Saturday, dethroning European champion Yves Ngabu with a seventh-round stoppage at the O2 Arena.

Lawrence Okolie (right) beats Yves Ngabu during his EBU Cruiserweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA WireLawrence Okolie (right) beats Yves Ngabu during his EBU Cruiserweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

The Sauce moved to 14-0 and accelerated his sweep of titles, adding the EBU belt to his trophy cabinet alongside the British and Commonwealth crowns.

The former Olympian dealt with his toughest test to date, the 20-0 Belgian, with relative ease - uncorking a beautiful right hand in the seventh to send Ngabu towards the ropes.

Referee Jean Robert Laine intervened and waved the fight off, saving Ngabu from further harm.

Okolie, the significantly taller man, was rarely flustered throughout the contest, starting brightly in the first with piercing right hands penetrating Ngabu's (20-1) guard.

Lawrence Okolie (right) beats Yves Ngabu during his EBU Cruiserweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA WireLawrence Okolie (right) beats Yves Ngabu during his EBU Cruiserweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

The Sauce followed it up with a crowd-pleasing flurry in the second stanza, but Ngabu continued to gamely walk forwards.

The visitor grew in stature as the rounds drifted by, with Okolie guilty of smothering his work and losing his range.

But by the seventh he was back in control, and the fight was ended with a single blow - an perfectly thrown straight right which stole Ngabu's senses.

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Yves Ngabu during his EBU Cruiserweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA WireLawrence Okolie celebrates beating Yves Ngabu during his EBU Cruiserweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

He staggered and stumbled into ropes and Okolie smelt blood, but before he could land the knockout punch, the man in the middle sensibly intervened with Ngabu a sitting duck.

If he continues at this pace, a world title shot can only be a fight or two away for Okolie.

