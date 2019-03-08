Ozgul insists second time's a charm

Hackney welterweight Siar Ozgul (pic: Jeff Holmes/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Welterweight hopeful of recording 16th win of pro career later this month

Hackney welterweight Siar Ozgul is confident lightning won't strike twice in his quest to leave York Hall with the Southern Area title as he prepares to take on Samuel Antwi on April 26.

Ozgul challenges Antwi for his strap in the main event of #MTKFightNight's return to London, which will be shown live on iFL TV next week.

It is the second time that Ozgul has fought for the belt at York Hall, with him previously defending the super lightweight version of the title against Mikey Sakyi last year.

Ozgul came up short on that occasion, but he isn't dwelling on that encounter and is confident of righting the wrongs when he heads back to York Hall.

“It's really great for me to be topping the bill at York Hall. What I want are these hard fights, and MTK Global have provided me with a fight like that,” said Ozgul.

“I'm really excited and I know it will be tough as Antwi is a good boxer, but I know that I will win it.

“I've fought for the Southern Area title at York Hall before, but that fight is in the past.

“I'm not looking back because I'm not fighting at super lightweight anymore, so I'm only looking forward.

“It's good to be back in the ring so soon after my last fight as I like not to have a big gap between fights.

“My last fight was good for me as my opponent had more than 50 professional fights and was very experienced, so it was a great start for 2019.”

The show at York Hall later this month features a packed undercard, including the likes of Chantelle Cameron, Viktor Kotochigov, Dan Azeez, Michael Elliott, Jack Ewbank and many more. Tickets are available here.