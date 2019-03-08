Ozgul beaten by Antwi in Southern Area title clash
PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 April 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
The latest boxing news from Hackney
Hackney welterweight Siar Ozgul lost his Southern Area title fight against Samuel Antwi at York Hall on Saturday.
The fight took place on a stacked MTK Global show, with Ozgul hoping to claim a strap he previously fought for in July last year, losing to Mikey Sakyi.
Ozgul and Antwi traded blows over 10 rounds, but it was the latter who won 98-93 on referee Lee Cook's scorecard.
You may also want to watch:
It was a disappointing loss for the 26-year-old, whose record now reads 15 wins and three defeats.
The Hackney boxer will hope for a quick return to the ring so as to get back to winning ways in a timely manner.
Former Lion middleweight Billy Underwood was also due for action on the card, but his bout was cancelled owing to injury.
It was a blow for the 22-year-old who had been looking for a third win as a professional.
Underwood will hope to quickly bounce back from his injury woe to get back in the thick of the action as soon as possible.