Ozgul beaten by Antwi in Southern Area title clash

Hackney welterweight Siar Ozgul (pic: Jeff Holmes/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Hackney

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hackney welterweight Siar Ozgul lost his Southern Area title fight against Samuel Antwi at York Hall on Saturday.

The fight took place on a stacked MTK Global show, with Ozgul hoping to claim a strap he previously fought for in July last year, losing to Mikey Sakyi.

Ozgul and Antwi traded blows over 10 rounds, but it was the latter who won 98-93 on referee Lee Cook's scorecard.

You may also want to watch:

It was a disappointing loss for the 26-year-old, whose record now reads 15 wins and three defeats.

The Hackney boxer will hope for a quick return to the ring so as to get back to winning ways in a timely manner.

Former Lion middleweight Billy Underwood was also due for action on the card, but his bout was cancelled owing to injury.

It was a blow for the 22-year-old who had been looking for a third win as a professional.

Underwood will hope to quickly bounce back from his injury woe to get back in the thick of the action as soon as possible.