Pedro gearing up for annual summer open air show

The Pedro Boxing Club in Lower Clapton will host their annual summer open air show on June 1 at their base in Rushmore Road.

The boxing club was formed in 2009 and next month's event will be the eighth running of the show.

Pedro Youth Club itself has been a pillar of the community since 1929 and even had film stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton became involved in the 1960s.

The club does not receive any money from the government and has to rely solely on donations to survive.

In addition to the boxing club, Pedro also run football teams, including an under-12 side who have just won their league.

The show on June 1 gets underway at 2pm and will feature a host of the boxing club's brightest young talents.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and it is expected plenty of former world, European and British champions will be in attendance for punters to get a picture with.