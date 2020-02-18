Two Hackney boxers set for MTK Golden Contract semi-final

Hackney super-lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The super-lightweight semi-final of the MTK Golden Contract Tournament takes place on Friday, with two Hackney boxers involved.

Ohara Davies and Jeff Ofori are both in Thursday's draw alongside Belfast's Tyrone McKenna and Frenchman Mohamed Mimoune.

The competition takes place at York Hall, Bethnal Green, with the winner of the competition claiming a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each bout.

Elsewhere, Stoke Newington welterweight Larry Ekundayo dominated his fight with Sheffield's Nathan Hardy as he won all six rounds at York Hall on Saturday by a score of 60 to 54.

Also on the bill was super-bantamweight Frank Arnold who kept his unbeaten record against Johnson Tellez.

Despite being knocked down in the second round, he came back to knock his opponent down in the fourth and fifth as he won by 58 to 56.