Search

Advanced search

Two Hackney boxers set for MTK Golden Contract semi-final

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 February 2020

Hackney super-lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Hackney super-lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The super-lightweight semi-final of the MTK Golden Contract Tournament takes place on Friday, with two Hackney boxers involved.

Ohara Davies and Jeff Ofori are both in Thursday's draw alongside Belfast's Tyrone McKenna and Frenchman Mohamed Mimoune.

The competition takes place at York Hall, Bethnal Green, with the winner of the competition claiming a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each bout.

Elsewhere, Stoke Newington welterweight Larry Ekundayo dominated his fight with Sheffield's Nathan Hardy as he won all six rounds at York Hall on Saturday by a score of 60 to 54.

Also on the bill was super-bantamweight Frank Arnold who kept his unbeaten record against Johnson Tellez.

Despite being knocked down in the second round, he came back to knock his opponent down in the fourth and fifth as he won by 58 to 56.

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lee Valley Lions thrashed by Mustangs

18-year-old Rowan Champney scored his first goal for the Lions in Sunday's defeat to Invicta (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Two Hackney boxers set for MTK Golden Contract semi-final

Hackney super-lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Defender Coulson felt Orient didn’t assert themselves in a windy contest at Cheltenham

Josh Coulson celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Police given increased stop and search powers for second night in row after attempted gunpoint robbery in Stamford Hill

Firearms officers were called to Stamford Hill on Monday. Picture: Met Police

All Points East announces The Kooks and The Wombats as Saturday headliners for Victoria Park festival

The Kooks. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA
Drive 24