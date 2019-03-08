Yarde takes a step closer to shot at world title thanks to emphatic victory over Reeves

Anthony Yarde (left) and Travis Reeves during the WBO Intercontinental Light-Heavyweight Championship bout (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney light heavyweight Anthony Yarde retained his WBO intercontinental title with a fifth-round stoppage of America’s Travis Reeves on Friday night.

The pair met in a bout that headlined a Frank Warren show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Yarde controlled the fight from the off thanks to his faster hand speed, while he was able to keep his opponent at the end of his left jab, before unload accurate flurries.

Reeves did his best to take the punishment and trade blows, but found his 27-year-old opponent too powerful.

Yarde carried the harder punching power, with Reeves often coming off second best and the end eventually came in the fifth round.

The Hackney talent caught Reeves with a right over the top, which wobbled the American.

Yarde sensed his chance and pounded Reeves’ head, leaving referee Marcus McDonnell with little choice but to intervene to spare the American further punishment.

It was an impressive win for Yarde, whose record now reads 18 wins from 18 fights since turning professional in 2015.

The light heavyweight will hope the success takes him a step closer to a possible world title fight later this year.

Yarde was joined on Friday’s bill by Homerton super bantamweight Lucien Reid, who took on Birmingham’s Indi Sangha.

An accidental clash of heads in round two opened up a cut above Reid’s right eye, before the fight was stopped by referee Kieran McCann in the third.

McCann took Reid to the ringside doctor and the contest was called off, resulting in a technical draw as the bout had not reached four rounds and so could not go to the referee’s scorecard.

As a result of the injury, Reid later had seven stitches placed in the cut in order to help it heal.

*Daniel Mendes, a teacher at the Hackney Boxing Academy, won the vacant Southern Area cruiserweight title at York Hall on Saturday.

Mendes took on Hampshire rival Danny Couzens for the vacant strap on a packed Goodwin show and was awarded the win on points.

On the same bill, former Lion amateur Sam Cox wrapped up a swift success, stopping bantamweight rival Georgi Andonov in the first round.