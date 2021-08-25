Camel claim Pub Cup honours against Royal Sovereign

Published: 9:56 AM August 25, 2021

The Camel came out on top in a North East London League clash with Royal Sovereigh in their annual Pub Cup fixture at Millfields.

Captains Kit Caless and Ray Demare agreed to a reduced 30-over contest after rain, with Sovereign put into bat on a damp pitch.

Luke Browne and Warren put on 47 for the first wicket before Rana Ghosh ran out the latter with a direct hit.

Browne produced some big hitting, assisted by several dropped catches, and had support from Lucius Fulgence in a 91-run stand.

Fulgence was stumped by Rich Hagan off the bowling of Nabil Umrani with Browne caught in the deep by a sliding Caless off David Babbs for an impressive 77.

You may also want to watch:

Demare finished unbeaten on 32, while Babbs (3-39) nabbed a late brace, as Soveriegn totalled 204-5.

Camel's openers got off to a flying start, with Firoz Purappattil scoring 34 off 20 balls, including two big sixes.

Hugo Borren, with two centuries already this season, was clean bowled by Mikey Gordon for 16 and Purappattil followed soon after, top edging into the hands of Demare.

But Ghosh smashed an unbeaten 90, with four sixes and 10 fours, and Matt Hoslin (33 not out) gave support in an unbroken 142-run stand to seal victory with five overs to spare.

A spokesman said: "The game between the two remaining pub-based teams in the League was played with great spirit and competitiveness, earning both teams well-earned pints on Saturday evening."

Table-topping London Fields won by nine wickets against Clapton & Oval at Hackney's Springfield Park.

C&O batted first in the 25-over contest but were restricted to 116-6 as Ankit (27) top scored, with cameos from Taha and Mitun.

The LFCC openers came out with real intent, targetting a short boundary and bringing up a century stand in just 10 overs.

Ed Knight eventually fell for 62, but Tom Hughes hit his fourth ball for six and Sam Elgar cleared the rope to complete victory.

Sunday's match between St Clements and Hackney at Hackney Marshes was abandoned due to rain.











