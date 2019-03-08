Hackney school receives LTA award for its exceptional delivery of tennis to students

Coach Jamie Faint collected an award for Clapton Girls Academy at the LTA Tennis Awards Archant

Clapton Girls' Academy received an LTA Tennis Award for exceptional delivery of tennis at an annual ceremony this week.

The Hackney school was one of 17 winners on the day and presented with their award by BBC presenter Kate Silverton.

And they also received a video message from GB Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, who visited the academy earlier this year before their tie in East London.

Experienced level four coach Jamie Faint has been delivering a tennis programme in Clapton for the last three years, coaching girls aged 11 to 19 throughout the school day and during holidays.

Faint has also built strong links with tennis providers in the wider community, organised competitive opportunities and residential trips.

The school's tennis courts were used solely for netball before he arrived, and now tennis and its variations are offered to every pupil at every level.

Faint said: "It feels amazing, I'm delighted for the girls on the programme. It's their hard work that they put in day in day out on the programme that gives us the opportunity to be here and receive an award like this.

"I can't wait to take the award back and let them have a good look at it. We'll keep trying to improve and find other ways to give the girls opportunities and not only become better tennis players but hopefully aspirational young women."

Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the LTA, added: "Congratulations to all nominees and winners of this year's LTA Tennis Awards. As the governing body for tennis, we can't achieve our vision of opening up the sport without their support, so I'd like to extend my thanks to each and every one of them for all that they do."

Now in its fourth year, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements made by tennis volunteers, coaches, clubs and community programmes across the country. This year saw more than 1,500 nominations across 10 different categories, including Young Person of the Year, Community Initiative and Disability Programme.

Nominations were drawn from 25,000 volunteers, 4,400 coaches, 940 officials, 20,000 schools, 2,700 clubs and over 9,700 LTA approved tournaments, demonstrating the extraordinary contributions of individuals and venues to help to open up the sport and bring new fans and players to the game.