Antonio Conte has his work cut out for him at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the Premier League match at Goodison Park - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping the international break helps give the club time to adjust to their managerial change.

Life under Antonio Conte got off to a flying start in the Europa Conference League with Spurs racing into a 3-0 lead within 30 minutes.

Their frailties were laid bare, however, after Vitesse pulled two goals back. The remainder of the game was nervy and had it not been for two red cards given to Vitesse, the 10 men Tottenham could have been in trouble.

Conte’s first Premier League fixture as manager was a tough trip away to Everton at Goodison Park. The toffees were on a three-match losing streak and looked determined to turn their form around.

Everton's Fabian Delph (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. - Credit: PA

While Spurs had more of the ball, they failed to register a single shot on target across the 90 minutes, a theme that has been consistent with their season so far.

With the talent of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in attack, the lilywhites must utilise their strengths to create shooting opportunities for the pair.

This now makes it four hours without a shot on target and over five hours without a league goal for Tottenham Hotspur, leaving Conte with a lot of work to do.

Kane this season has often been described as appearing disillusioned and disinterested this season, after his failed move to Manchester City.

While Conte has a reputation for dropping quality players when out of form, it is no secret he will desperately want the English talisman scoring goals and helping the team

A change in the system following the international break could be the answer for Conte and his staff, playing a midfielder further forward to link the play with Kane and Son.

Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Such a tactical change would give Tanguy Ndombele another opportunity to impress, while it would also be a way for Dele Ali to make his way back into the starting XI.

He made his name playing as a support striker for Harry Kane and a role in the 10 under Conte could be exactly what the midfielder needs to revitalise his career.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Leeds United after the international break on Sunday, November 21.

