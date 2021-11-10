News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Sport

Opinion

Antonio Conte has his work cut out for him at Tottenham

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:10 AM November 10, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the Premier League match at Goodison

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the Premier League match at Goodison Park - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping the international break helps give the club time to adjust to their managerial change. 

Life under Antonio Conte got off to a flying start in the Europa Conference League with Spurs racing into a 3-0 lead within 30 minutes. 

Their frailties were laid bare, however, after Vitesse pulled two goals back. The remainder of the game was nervy and had it not been for two red cards given to Vitesse, the 10 men Tottenham could have been in trouble.

Conte’s first Premier League fixture as manager was a tough trip away to Everton at Goodison Park. The toffees were on a three-match losing streak and looked determined to turn their form around.

Everton's Fabian Delph (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (right) battle for the ball durin

Everton's Fabian Delph (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. - Credit: PA

While Spurs had more of the ball, they failed to register a single shot on target across the 90 minutes, a theme that has been consistent with their season so far.

You may also want to watch:

With the talent of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in attack, the lilywhites must utilise their strengths to create shooting opportunities for the pair.

This now makes it four hours without a shot on target and over five hours without a league goal for Tottenham Hotspur, leaving Conte with a lot of work to do.

Most Read

  1. 1 Well Street hostel assault: Man due in court charged with murder 
  2. 2 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  3. 3 Hackney residents fear serious injury or death before housing concerns are taken seriously
  1. 4 'It was like a scene from a movie': Hackney man facing jail for 2017 shooting
  2. 5 The Hackney and Islington Tube stations where people have highest salaries
  3. 6 20 of the best places for fish and chips in north London
  4. 7 'Wrongs are being addressed': Hackney director Jeymes Samuel on The Harder They Fall
  5. 8 Diane Abbott fiercely denies retirement rumours
  6. 9 New bridge improves links between Hackney Wick and Olympic Park
  7. 10 Nurses save unconscious man on flight to Gran Canaria

Kane this season has often been described as appearing disillusioned and disinterested this season, after his failed move to Manchester City.

While Conte has a reputation for dropping quality players when out of form, it is no secret he will desperately want the English talisman scoring goals and helping the team 

A change in the system following the international break could be the answer for Conte and his staff, playing a midfielder further forward to link the play with Kane and Son.

Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele (right) battle for the ball

Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Such a tactical change would give Tanguy Ndombele another opportunity to impress, while it would also be a way for Dele Ali to make his way back into the starting XI.

He made his name playing as a support striker for Harry Kane and a role in the 10 under Conte could be exactly what the midfielder needs to revitalise his career.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Leeds United after the international break on Sunday, November 21.
 

Tottenham Hotspur
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Picture: Paul Bennett.

Bonfire Night

Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997.

Bonfire Night

Clissold and Victoria Park fireworks cancelled due to budget cuts

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
Screenshot from State of the River - the fight to save one of the most polluted rivers in the UK by Ian Phillips

Mattresses, tyres, gas heaters and beer kegs: Campaigners raise concerns...

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon