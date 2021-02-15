England's Courtney Lawes: 'It was awesome getting game time'

Published: 11:00 AM February 15, 2021

Courtney Lawes says England can build on from last Saturday's vitally important Guinness Six Nations Rugby victory over Italy.

The 31-year-old Hackney-born flanker, who returned to Eddie Jones's starting fifteen after suffering an ankle injury during his club side Northampton Saints Gallagher Premiership clash with Sales Sharks in September, was delighted to get more game at Twickenham during England's morale boosting 41-18 success.

Laws came on for the last 28 minutes in England's demoralising defeat against Scotland on the first round of 2021 Six Nations fixtures. On Saturday played for 59 minutes before being replaced by Jack Willis, who moments after scoring the hosts' fifth try suffered a horrendous knee injury and was stretchered off.

"It was awesome getting a bit of game time," Lawes said. "I've only played two games since I've came back from injury so first start for England for a while was so good."

England’s Courtney Lawes during a training session at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday February 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

And Lawes admitted there was a bit of pre-match nerves hovering around the dressing room before they come out onto the Twickenham turf.

"We were quite on edge, maybe a little bit too much," he continued. "It showed a bit but I rather have to rain it than trying to get people up for it. It's much easier to take a bit off than is then trying to get some energy from the lads."

Monty Ioanee third minute try gave Italy a shock lead before Saracens England captain then Johnny Hill began tallying up points for the hosts and from there they ended up picking up their first victory of this year's Six Nations campaign.

"We wanted to get our attacking game together," Lawes added, "To be honest we attacked probably too much but it was good. To go out there and throw the ball around and play some rugby really. I think it will play well for the forthcoming games."

England next face second-placed Wales on February 27 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, who along with table-topping France who beat Ireland 15-13 in Dublin, are the remaining unbeaten sides left in the competition.