Covid cases cause further disruption for Tottenham

Opinion

Tottenham Hotspur have been hit with another outbreak of Covid cases, this time with the entire under-23s squad reportedly being sent home from training at Hotspur Way.

It remains to be seen whether this fresh outbreak will cause a delay in first-team facilities reopening or a requirement for the first-team squad to further extend their isolations.

As things stand, Spurs are preparing for their clash against Leicester City, after their previous two fixtures against Brighton and Rennes being cancelled due to the crisis.

With their game against Burnley from a few weeks ago also needing to be rescheduled due to the adverse weather conditions, it will be a mission to find space in an already busy calendar for Antonio Conte and his players.

The Europa Conference League clash against Rennes was unable to go ahead, and both sides are yet to agree a date for the match to be rescheduled.

Spurs have already been drawn against SK Rapid Wien, however, whether the Lilywhites or Vitesse make the trip to Switzerland remains dependent on the decision from UEFA.

Other teams in the Premier League affected by Covid include Manchester United, who’s game against Brentford is potentially in doubt due to a number of cases following their game against Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez (second right) celebrates scoring - Credit: PA

The likes of Aston Villa and Brighton have also recorded some positive cases amongst players or staff, with the first fears over the impact covid will have on this festive period rising.

Currently restrictions will include the requirement for fans to either have a vaccine passport or proof of a negative test prior to entry in stadiums with a capacity greater than 10,000.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira recently described how much of a tragedy it would be for games to go back to being behind closed doors, praising fans for the atmosphere and spirit they bring to football.

It remains to be seen whether these special measures will have to be taken once more, but the hope is that the situation can be managed while keeping fans at games.